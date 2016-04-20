FOX Sports Wisconsin Midweek Stock Report for April 20

Every Wednesday, FOX Sports Wisconsin takes a look at which athletes' stock is trending up and whose is trending down.

In other words, who is making a meteoric rise (Joe Pavelski and the Sharks are a good choice if you're in need of an NHL playoff team, Badgers fan), and who is quickly plummeting.

With that in mind, let's "take stock" of the current sports scene in Wisconsin.

Ryan Braun, Brewers left fielder

Braun is off to a hot start and currently leads the Brewers in hits (15) home runs (3) batting average (.319) and RBI (10). He came out swinging again against Minnesota, racking up a pair of hits and another pair of RBI in the first game of the series, before adding another hit and another RBI in the follow-up.

Scooter Gennett, Brewers second baseman

It was a rough start to the week for Gennett, who had gone five straight games without a hit, but he smacked a pair of doubles against the Twins on Monday and had another double, as well as an RBI, in a 6-5 win at Target Field on Tuesday. He also continues to find a way to get on base as he had five walks last week, helping account for his six runs scored.

Joe Pavelski, former Badgers forward

The San Jose Sharks lead the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in a first-round playoff meeting between the two Pacific Division foes, and the former Badger is a big reason for that. Pavelski leads the Sharks in playoff scoring with three goals and an assist, and had a hand in all four San Jose goals in the first two games of the series.

Brian Elliott, former Badgers goalie

The Chicago Blackhawks have been shut out just eight times this season, and former Badgers goaltender Brian Elliott is responsible for one of them. Elliott made 35 saves to backstop the St. Louis Blues to a big win over the defending Stanley Cup champs in Game 1, before adding another win in Game 3.

Aaron Hill, Brewers third baseman

The veteran Hill has not gotten off to a good start in his Milwaukee career. He is batting just .154 with no extra-base hits. This past week he was 3 for 16 (.188), which is progress, we guess.

Brewers center fielders

No one has been able to take hold of the starting job in center for Milwaukee. Keon Broxton was sent down after an 0 for 16 start with 11 strikeouts. This past week, Ramon Flores was 2 for 16 and Kirk Nieuwenhuis 2 for 11 (although with 4 RBI). Brett Phillips isn't ready yet but it is interesting that prospect Michael Reed, who had been playing right field in Triple-A, got a start in center last week.

Zach Davies, Brewers pitcher

The Brewers prospect finished 2015 by not allowing any runs in his final two starts. Welcome to 2016. Davies was pounded for six runs -- five earned -- in just 2 1/3 innings by Pittsburgh on Sunday in his season debut.

