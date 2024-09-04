Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Teen faces charges in shooting of 49ers rookie, Hulk Hogan talks RNC

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

CHARGED – The 17-year-old suspect in the shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall has been charged with attempted murder, the San Francisco district attorney's office announced. Continue reading …

ON THE MEND – While Ricky Pearsall will miss the first four games of the season, the first-round draft pick did return to the 49ers' practice facility a few days after the shooting. Continue reading …

'ANOTHER LESSON' – Former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson said Saturday night there was "another lesson" to take away from the shooting that left Ricky Pearsall wounded. Continue reading …

PLAYOFF BOUND – For the first time since 2016, the Indiana Fever will be playing in the WNBA playoffs. Indiana's seven-year postseason drought was tied for the longest streak in league history. Continue reading …

CENTER OF ATTENTION – WNBA Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes addressed the controversy surrounding her previous statements about Caitlin Clark and the severed friendship with Nancy Lieberman. Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT – Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan reflected on his decision to take the stage at the Republican National Convention in July. Continue reading …

JEALOUSY? – Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley shared his thoughts on the perceived jealousy that some of Caitlin Clark's fellow WNBA players might have. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Nick Wright explains why Caitlin Clark is the clear Rookie of the Year at this point in the WNBA season over Angel Reese. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Fans of the U.S. men's national team aren't the only ones wondering when Mauricio Pochettino will finally, formally be named the squad's new coach. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Armando Salguero discusses the 49ers' ability to sign key players ahead of the start of the regular season, while also analyzing how a holdout could impact the Jets. Continue reading …

