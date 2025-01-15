Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Sports world reacts to US House's passage of transgender athlete bill

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

NEXT STEP? – On the heels of the U.S. House of Representatives passing the Protection of Women and Girls In Sports Act, the Republican lawmaker who championed the legislation plans to introduce a joint resolution centering around all transgender athletes' NCAA eligibility. Continue reading …

'DO THE RIGHT THING' – Outspoken former women's tennis star Martina Navratilova chimed in following the largely partisan vote on the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. Continue reading …

RAISING CONCERNS – In a social media post, U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., stated the proposed Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act could "unleash horrific child predators on girls and young women." Continue reading …

RESILIENCY – Fox News Digital spoke with several Chiefs players who reflected on the scrutiny and pressure the team encountered this season amid their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title. Continue reading …

PUSHING BACK – Eagles coach Nick Sirianni came to the defense of A.J. Brown shortly after the wide receiver became the subject of criticism after cameras showed him reading a book on the sideline during the team's playoff game. Continue reading …

THE BIG GAME – Tubi will stream Super Bowl LIX in February for free on its platform using FOX’s feed of the game, the company announced. Continue reading …

'UNFAIR' – Jerod Mayo was relieved of his duties after just one year at the helm, but the franchise's decision to part ways with the coach did not sit well with the franchise's former star defensive tackle Vince Wilfork. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Michael Vick, Urban Meyer, and Michael Strahan highlight the College Football Hall of Fame's newest class. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Sam Darnold's first season with the Vikings was a roller coaster, but his subpar playoff performance raised questions about whether he would land a lucrative, long-term contract this offseason. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Chris Broussard suggests Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should go all in to make Deion Sanders the franchise's next head coach. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation