Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Sports world reacts to US House's passage of transgender athlete bill

Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube

Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube first introduced the bill in the 118th Congress. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

NEXT STEP? – On the heels of the U.S. House of Representatives passing the Protection of Women and Girls In Sports Act, the Republican lawmaker who championed the legislation plans to introduce a joint resolution centering around all transgender athletes' NCAA eligibility. Continue reading …

'DO THE RIGHT THING' – Outspoken former women's tennis star Martina Navratilova chimed in following the largely partisan vote on the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. Continue reading … 

RAISING CONCERNS – In a social media post, U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., stated the proposed Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act could "unleash horrific child predators on girls and young women." Continue reading …

Hakeem Jeffries at a press conference

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks at a press conference. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

RESILIENCY – Fox News Digital spoke with several Chiefs players who reflected on the scrutiny and pressure the team encountered this season amid their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title. Continue reading …

PUSHING BACK – Eagles coach Nick Sirianni came to the defense of A.J. Brown shortly after the wide receiver became the subject of criticism after cameras showed him reading a book on the sideline during the team's playoff game. Continue reading …

THE BIG GAME – Tubi will stream Super Bowl LIX in February for free on its platform using FOX’s feed of the game, the company announced. Continue reading …

'UNFAIR' – Jerod Mayo was relieved of his duties after just one year at the helm, but the franchise's decision to part ways with the coach did not sit well with the franchise's former star defensive tackle Vince Wilfork. Continue reading …

Jerod Mayo speaks

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo speaks with media ahead of NFL football practice, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Harrow, England.  (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

FROM FOX SPORTS – Michael Vick, Urban Meyer, and Michael Strahan highlight the College Football Hall of Fame's newest class. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Sam Darnold's first season with the Vikings was a roller coaster, but his subpar playoff performance raised questions about whether he would land a lucrative, long-term contract this offseason. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Chris Broussard suggests Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should go all in to make Deion Sanders the franchise's next head coach. Watch here …

