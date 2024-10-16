Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Nevada women's volleyball players take a stand

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

UP IN THE AIR – Some Nevada Wolf Pack women's volleyball players have refused to play against San Jose State as the Spartans have a roster which contains a transgender player. But the school is still deciding to play. Continue reading …

BACKING THE PACK – Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo offered his support for the Wolf Pack players who are choosing not to play in the game. Continue reading …

MAKING AN IMPACT – NASCAR star Bubba Wallace spoke to Fox News Digital about using his platform to make a positive impact on families in communities across the nation. Continue reading …

‘WE’RE BACK' – Hours after losing to the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets pulled off a trade for Davante Adams, reuniting the wide receiver with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Continue reading …

GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END – Longtime New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared details of the emotional moment when Tom Brady broke the news that he would leave the NFL franchise. Continue reading …

NOT HAPPY – Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones started his morning with his routine radio spot, but he appeared to quickly become fed up with the criticism lobbed at him after the team’s poor start. Continue reading …

NFL POWER RANKINGS – The Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans picked up key wins and all landed in the top 5 in this week's NFL Power Rankings brought to you by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

WINNERS AND LOSERS – Week 7 of the college football season shaped up to be one of the better weekends of the college football season. The weekend was filled with hard fought games and even a few upsets. Continue reading …

PENNANT RACE – The New York Yankees are two wins away from winning their first pennant since 2009. Meanwhile, the NLCS between the Dodgers and Mets is all tied up heading into Game 3. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – As the NFL trade deadline looms, OutKick's Armando Salguero takes a look at some of the impact players who could draw interest from teams around the league. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – This week's college football slate features seven ranked teams going on the road to take on unranked opponents. But, the top billing goes to the Georgia-Texas matchup. FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica previews Week 8. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – The Raiders agreed to send Davante Adams to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional draft pick. FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes analyze the Jets decision. Watch here …

