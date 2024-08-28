Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Former NCAA swimmers make plea to committee on protecting women's sports

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

DECISIVE ACTION – Riley Gaines and other former NCAA female athletes addressed Georgia state lawmakers on the Special Committee on Protecting Women’s Sports. Continue reading…

'I AM A WOMAN' – Riley Gaines appeared at a political rally where she made her allegiance in the presidential election clear, "I'm voting for Donald J. Trump because I am a woman." Continue reading…

CLAPPING BACK – Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, sent a scathing message to her "haters" who spoke out after she appeared to like a social media post from former President Trump. Continue reading…

MISSING IN ACTION – The names of several A-listers were floated as potential surprise guests at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), including Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Continue reading…

GREAT EXPECTATIONS – In an interview with Fox News Digital, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers discussed the Longhorns' mentality as they attempt to meet lofty goals in their inaugural season in the SEC. Continue reading…

NEW ERA – Eight-time Grand Slam winner Andre Agassi spoke with Fox News Digital about his belief that American men's tennis is on the cusp of a renaissance. Continue reading…

NOT PRIMETIME READY – Paul Finebaum ripped Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders over his decision to ban a reporter from asking questions at his press conferences. Continue reading…

WATCH NOW – CeeDee Lamb's contract drama has come to an end. He is now the second highest paid player at his position in the NFL, but how will his contract impact the Dallas Cowboys going forward? Continue reading…

FROM FOX SPORTS – While the emergence of NIL has seemingly made college football more transactional, Fox Sports' RJ Young ranks the sport's Top 100 players. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – College football's spring transfer period is now in jeopardy as the NCAA has proposed closing the window in favor of a single offseason transfer opportunity. Continue reading…

