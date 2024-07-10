Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Donald Trump issues $1M golf challenge, Biden campaign fires back

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

SHOWDOWN? – Former President Donald Trump challenged President Joe Biden to another debate and an 18-hole golf match, describing the competition as an opportunity for the sitting president to "redeem himself." Continue reading…

‘WEIRD ANTICS’– President Biden dismissed the golf challenge issued by his opponent Donald Trump, with a campaign spokesperson characterizing the showdown invitation as "weird antics." Continue reading…

HEARTBREAKING – Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two of his high school teammates were killed in a car accident on Saturday in their home state of Maryland. Continue reading…

STEPPING ASIDE – Clippers star Kawhi Leonard withdrew from the Team USA men’s basketball Olympic roster and will instead focus on the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season. Continue reading…

DOUBLING DOWN – WNBA rookie Angel Reese extended her record-setting double-double streak to 14 games as she scored 11 points and 14 rebounds in the Chicago Sky's win over the Atlanta Dream. Continue reading…

'NOBODY REACHED OUT' – Caitlin Clark was asked whether anyone had reached out to her following her historic triple-double performance in a win over the league-leading New York Liberty on July 6. Continue reading…

POPULARITY CONTEST – NBA champion and Klay Thompson's father, Mychal Thompson, discussed Caitlin Clark's contributions to the WNBA's rise in popularity. Continue reading…

BEST OF THE BEST – Skip Bayless, Paul Pierce and Keyshawn Johnson discuss Team USA Basketball after a team-wide poll voted LeBron James as the best player. Continue reading…

HOT WATER – After being away from the Rays for close to a year, shortstop Wander Franco has reportedly been formally charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation against a minor. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The MLB has implemented several rules changes in recent years with the hope of attracting more fans, but those alterations do not overshadow the appeal of "big name" teams. Continue reading…

