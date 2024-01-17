Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Bill Belichick's next landing spot, Bulls fans ripped

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

NFL FAN ANGST - The Chiefs-Dolphins playoff matchup streamed exclusively on Peacock Saturday night, and it was a source of anger for some NFL fans going into the game. Continue reading…

BOLD PREDICTION - Bill Belichick’s name has been linked to multiple teams with head coaching openings, but former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski predicted where he thinks his old coach will land. Continue reading…

WHAT'S NEXT? - Green Bay Packers great LeRoy Butler talks to Fox News Digital about Bill Belichick’s next landing spots. Continue reading…

SALT IN THE WOUND - Green Bay Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia taunted the Dallas Cowboys after the team laid the smackdown on their playoff opponent, 48-32, on Sunday night. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK - The Dallas Cowboys meltdown in the wild-card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers has jeopardized coach Mike McCarthy's job security. Continue reading…

END OF ERAS – Fox Sports’ Tim Brando discussed the end of three legendary coaching eras with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…

REPLACING A LEGEND – Alabama hired former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban. Continue reading…

BLAME GAME – NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre says Taylor Swift will receive blame if the Kansas City Chiefs don’t reach the Super Bowl. Continue reading…

‘ABSOLUTELY SHAMEFUL’ – Chicago Bulls fans were slammed after booing the late Jerry Krause with his widow in attendance. Continue reading…

'TOTAL BS' – NBA legend Charles Barkley was disgusted with Chicago Bulls fans booing Jerry Krause during the team’s Ring of Honor ceremony. Continue reading…

