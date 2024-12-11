Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Bill Belichick returns to coaching, Brett Favre gets confronted

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

NEW TURF – Bill Belichick, 72, appears to be making the surprising move to the collegiate ranks. The six-time Super Bowl winner and North Carolina are finalizing a three-year, $30 million deal, per multiple reports. Continue reading …

'CLEAR THE AIR' – Brett Favre addressed a viral confrontation caught on video between Mark Gastineau and himself over Michael Strahan sacking the Packers' legend to break the single-season sack record. Continue reading …

TAKING A STAND – Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines recently honored a high school girls volleyball team in California after they forfeited a playoff game that would have featured a transgender athlete. Continue reading …

GOOGLE SEARCH – Imane Khelif, the controversial athlete that won Olympic gold in women's boxing at the Paris Olympics, was one of the most-searched athletes listed on Google's "Year in Search." Continue reading …

SPORTSMANSHIP – The brawl that erupted at midfield after Michigan players attempted to plant a flag on Ohio State’s logo after the Wolverines' upset win last month prompted one Republican lawmaker to attempt to outlaw the act. Continue reading …

NFL POWER RANKINGS – The Chiefs survived again. The Eagles and Lions refused to lose. Here's a look at the latest Power Rankings brought to you by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

WINNERS AND LOSERS – Clemson held on to win the ACC Championship, Georgia stunned Texas to win the SEC Championship, and Boise State secured a bye in the 12-team College Football Playoff. Here's a look at the college football landscape powered by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Juan Soto signed a record-breaking deal, Max Fried landed the largest guarantee for a left-handed pitcher in MLB history. Here's a look at the biggest names remaining in free agency. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is having a great season by all accounts, but some have argued he should not be considered for Comeback Player of the Year. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson shares a personal experience from his time in the league, drawing parallels to the issues between Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown. Watch here …

