Fowler hits run-scoring single, Chacin goes 7 2-3 innings to lead Rockies past D'backs 1-0

Dexter Fowler hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning and Jhoulys Chacin pitched 7 2-3 strong innings to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 1-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Fowler also helped Chacin with a diving catch in center field that took away a hit from Adam LaRoche in the fourth inning. Fowler landed hard on his left side but held onto the ball. He was shaken up for a few moments but remained in the game.

Eric Young singled with one out in the eighth off Arizona reliever Aaron Heilman (4-5) and stole second base before Fowler's hit.

Chacin (6-9) allowed three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts. It was the longest outing of the 22-year-old rookie's major league career.

The Rockies (63-60) ended a three-game losing streak and avoided a road sweep by the Diamondbacks, the last-place team in the NL West.

The Diamondbacks wasted Daniel Hudson's fourth quality start in the five he's made since being traded to Arizona from the Chicago White Sox on July 30. Hudson shut out the Rockies over seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out nine.

The Rockies threatened against Hudson in the fourth when Miguel Olivo singled sharply to center field with runners on first and second and two out. But Chris Young threw out Troy Tulowitzki at home plate, catcher John Hester applying the tag.

Huston Street, who blew a save in the first game of the series Friday, recorded his 10th save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.

Notes: OF Carlos Gonzalez returned to the Colorado starting lineup for the first time since Wednesday and went 0 for 4. Gonzalez had one pinch-hit at-bat since crashing into a wall and bruising a knee during Wednesday night's game at Los Angeles. ... Rockies 1B Todd Helton and Diamondbacks TV analyst Mark Grace shared a light moment after the fifth inning when the giant likeness of Grace lost the traditional Diamondbacks Legends race. Grace held up a dry-erase board sign that read, "I'm even slower than Todd Helton," to which Helton responded with a thumbs-up from the Colorado dugout.