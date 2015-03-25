Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 18, 2015

Fourth-round pick Nassib shows poise in first days on the field with the Giants

By | Associated Press
    New York Giants quarterback Ryan Nassib (9), a fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse, looks to pass as head coach Tom Coughlin, right, looks on during NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (The Associated Press)

    New York Giants quarterback Ryan Nassib (9), a fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse, throws a pass during NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (The Associated Press)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Ryan Nassib hasn't been anywhere close to perfect in his first few days on the field as the New York Giants' quarterback of the future.

The fourth-round draft pick from Syracuse came up horribly short on a long go pattern during Friday's start to the two-day minicamp for rookies and free agents. He later lacked touch on a pass over the middle and then threw an interception.

First-day jitters was the best way to describe it. They were gone Saturday when Nassib showed why the Giants' made a trade to move up six spots to grab a potential successor to Eli Manning.

Nassib hit a long pass to Brandon Collins, made a couple of other perfect throws and showed good command in running an offense that he's still learning.