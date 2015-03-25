Fourth-round pick Nassib shows poise in first days on the field with the Giants

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Ryan Nassib hasn't been anywhere close to perfect in his first few days on the field as the New York Giants' quarterback of the future.

The fourth-round draft pick from Syracuse came up horribly short on a long go pattern during Friday's start to the two-day minicamp for rookies and free agents. He later lacked touch on a pass over the middle and then threw an interception.

First-day jitters was the best way to describe it. They were gone Saturday when Nassib showed why the Giants' made a trade to move up six spots to grab a potential successor to Eli Manning.

Nassib hit a long pass to Brandon Collins, made a couple of other perfect throws and showed good command in running an offense that he's still learning.