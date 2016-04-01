Four-star Kentucky recruit claims Urban Meyer treated him 'like crap'

Urban Meyer is never one to mince his words. The Ohio State coach has already publicly taken shots at his wide receivers, and it's only March.

Now a four-star recruit is claiming that Meyer and the program treated him "like crap." In an interview with SEC Country, offensive tackle Landon Young revealed his version of the interaction he had with the Buckeyes.

Young then said he asked Meyer why he was recruiting him after Young said he sent Meyer his film but never got a reply.

Young said that Meyer's "insubstantial player" comment didn't sit well with him and didn't appreciate Meyer making disparaging remarks about the Wildcats program.

Remember, this is Young's account of the encounter. Meyer might dispute Young's version in the coming days.