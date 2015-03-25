Four-run ninth leads A's past Blue Jays

Alberto Callaspo rebounded from an error that enabled Toronto to tie the game by sparking a four-run ninth inning that led the Oakland Athletics past the Blue Jays, 5-1, Monday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

Jose Reyes scored from third when Callaspo had a Jose Bautista bouncer go off his glove in the eighth inning. Ryan Cook (5-2), who relieved Oakland starter Dan Straily after he allowed consecutive one-out singles to Reyes and Maicer Izturis, then got Edwin Encarnacion to line into an inning-ending double play.

The score wasn't knotted for long, as Oakland scored four runs off Casey Janssen (4-1). The Toronto closer opted to intentionally walk Josh Reddick after a pinch double by Brandon Moss put two men in scoring position with one out. Callaspo then put the A's back in front with a two-run double to right field.

Stephen Vogt followed with an RBI single and Callaspo came home on Eric Sogard's sacrifice fly as Oakland captured the series.

"It just kind of snowballed on me," Janssen said about the inning.

After the teams combined for 39 runs over the first three meetings of this four-game set, the finale featured a pitching duel between Straily and Toronto's J.A. Happ.

Straily, who came in having lost a personal-worst four straight starts, held the Blue Jays to six hits -- all singles -- walked three and struck out five in 7 1/3 innings, the longest outing of his career.

"I was able to execute pitches, keep the ball down in the zone, something that I hadn't been able to do the last few times out," Straily said.

The A's jumped out quickly, as Chris Young led off the contest by launching a home run to left field on the 10th pitch of his at-bat.

Happ, making his second start since suffering a skull fracture on May 7, gave up just two more hits throughout his season-high seven innings on the mound. The left-hander walked two and fanned six.

Game Notes

Straily had failed to complete five innings in each of his previous three starts ... Happ retired 14 batters in a row at one point before Callaspo doubled with two outs in the seventh ... Josh Johnson had been scheduled to start Monday for Toronto, but he was pushed back to Wednesday due to a sore forearm ... Reyes went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.