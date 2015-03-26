Foster scores twice as Texans beat Saints

Arian Foster rushed five times for 47 yards and 14 preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Tate ran nine times for 95 yards and a score against the Saints' oft- porous run defense.

Foster capped the Texan's seven-play, 72-yard opening drive with a two-yard touchdown run.

Andre Johnson reeled in a 48-yard pass from Matt Schaub to begin Houston's second possession and Foster ended it with a 28-yard touchdown run.

Schaub played until the waning minutes of the first half, completing 12-of-16 passes for 163 yards. Johnson had four catches for 100 yards.

The Saints' first drive wasn't as successful. Drew Brees led the team into Houston territory before he fumbled the ball on a sack by Antonio Smith.

Brees finished 7-for-14 for 109 yards.

New Orleans backup Chase Daniel entered at the 8:31 mark of the second quarter and connected with Joe Morgan for a 56-yard touchdown strike. Morgan, a free agent rookie from Walsh, returned a punt 78-yards for a score in the Saints' preseason opener a week ago.

Mark Ingram, the Saints' No. 28 overall pick, ran seven times for 25 yards and a score.

Houston's Neil Rackers accounted for the lone second half scoring with a 40- yard field goal.

Brooks Reed, the Texans' second-round pick out of the University of Arizona, recorded two sacks.