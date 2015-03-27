Former Yankees slugger Skowron dies

Skowron died of congestive heart failure at a hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois, the team said.

"There weren't many better guys than Moose," said Yankees Hall of Famer Yogi Berra. "He was a dear friend and a great team man. A darn good ballplayer, too."

Skowron, who won four championships with the Yankees (1956, 1958, 1961 and 1962), also played with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Senators, Chicago White Sox and California Angels.

An eight-time All-Star, Skowron hit .282 and belted 211 home runs over his 14-year career.

"Moose could really hit the baseball - especially home runs to right field - and he was a good first baseman," said former Yankees pitcher Bob Turley. "I was glad Moose was on my team because he always wanted to win."

