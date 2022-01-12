Former Olympic star dead at 29 following car crash in Texas: report

Deon Lendore – an Olympic track star – died in a three-vehicle crash in Texas Monday, TMZ Sports reported.

He was 29 years old.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to reports, Lendore was driving to Milam County, which is between Austin and College Station, and his vehicle crossed the center line and "sideswiped a vehicle" that was traveling in the opposite direction. Lendore's vehicle reportedly drifted to the center line and crashed into another car head-on.

Lendore was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. The driver of the first vehicle Lendore struck was not injured. The driver of the second car was a 65-year-old woman who was transported to a local hospital with "incapacitating injuries."

NO NHL BOOSTS RUSSIAN HOPES FOR OLYMPIC GOLD IN MEN'S HOCKEY

Lendore, a three-time Olympian from Trinidad and Tobago, was a part of the past three summer games. He came away with a bronze medal in 2012 when he was the anchor for the country’s 4x400-meter relay in London. Last summer, that same relay team finished eighth.

Lendore, who was a volunteer coach at his alma mater, Texas A&M, was a 12-time All-American in college. He captured five indoor and outdoor national titles with the Aggies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of 3x Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist Deon Lendore who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on and off the track," the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee said in a Facebook post.

"Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honor, patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many."