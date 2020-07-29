Former Olympic cyclist banned 10 years after supplying son with illegal performance-enhancing substances

Johann Lienhart, a former Olympic cyclist, was banned for 10 years after giving his son, Florian, illegal performance-enhancing substances, according to The Associated Press.

The Austrian Anti-Doping Legal Committee has determined that Johann gave his son illegal drugs, including EPO, genotropin, and testosterone, and he also “encouraged, instructed, and supported” Florian to cheat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Florian, who got caught for doping in 2019, was a professional triathlete, and a two-time Austrian national champion. In February, he was banned for four years.

Johann, on the other hand, competed at the Summer Olympics in 1980, 1984 and 1988. He won the national road title in 1983 and was part of the Austrian team that won bronze at the time trial of the 1987 world championships.