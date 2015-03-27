Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Former number one Safina takes early U.S. Open exit

By | Reuters

By Simon Cambers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former world number one Dinara Safina suffered another early exit from a grand-slam event when she was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Slovakia's Daniela Hantuchova in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

The Russian, who has slipped 49 places to number 50 in the space of 12 injury-hit months, fought hard but was dumped out after a battle lasting one hour, 46 minutes.

Safina, who missed over three months of the 2010 season with lower-back problems, defeated Hantuchova last week in the warm-up event in New Haven but won her serve just once in the opening set.

The Russian raised her game in the second and had two break points to level at 5-5, but 24th seed Hantuchova clinched victory when a Safina return drifted long.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)