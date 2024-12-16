Bill Belichick explains why recruiting for UNC has 'very similar' feel to NFL: 'It's exciting'

Bill Belichick has wasted no time gathering new players for his UNC Tar Heels squad ahead of his inaugural season.

In fact, the biggest question mark regarding Belichick’s surprising jump into college football has been his adjustment to recruiting in this NIL era.

Well, he’s already delivered a four-star recruit to Chapel Hill in quarterback Bryce Baker, who was introduced at a Tar Heels basketball game on Saturday alongside Belichick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Belichick discussed recruiting and how he’s adjusted, which he called an "interesting process" but something he’s seen before.

"[UNC GM] Mike Lombardi and I were just talking about it — it’s very similar to what we went through with the post-draft process, and right at the beginning of free agency process all combined into one with the transfer portal," Belichick explained.

"It’s exciting to put together a team."

BILL BELICHICK'S FORMER PLAYERS SPEAK OUT AFTER COACH'S SHOCKING DECISION TO TAKE NORTH CAROLINA JOB

Belichick added that "a number of players" will be coming through Chapel Hill this week as the open transfer portal creates a whirlwind of moves for programs across the country. So, he, Lombardi and the rest of the program are quickly moving to make sure they take advantage of this time to put together the right time for 2025.

But, when McAfee asked if Belichick is selling this new program to these players, the legendary coach said it’s a bit of both.

"We’re selling the program, but quite honestly, Pat, a lot of players and agents are coming to us saying, ‘We want to be part of the program. Is there a spot for us? Would you take this player, that player?’ and so forth," Belichick explained. "A lot of the agents are also representing players in the transfer portal that we’ve dealt with in the National Football League. So, a lot of those relationships carry over to college football."

Belichick is still putting together his coaching staff as well as assessing his current roster. It’s certainly a process and one that needs to be learned on the fly, especially considering other programs with their coaches in place have a bit of a headstart on UNC with Belichick coming in.

But the 72-year-old already has a top quarterback prospect and more potential key roster pieces on the way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UNC has seven three-star recruits as commitments for the 2025 season, according to Rivals, with Baker being a verbal commit.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.