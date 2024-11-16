Former NFL star Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested just hours after Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match, police say

Adam "Pacman" Jones was taken into police custody in Arlington, Texas, just hours after the conclusion of the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Arlington Police told The Athletic the former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback faces one count of assault on an officer and one count of public intoxication. Jones also faces charges of evading and resisting arrest.

Officers arrested Jones at the Loews Arlington Hotel, located in a mixed-used development less than one mile from AT&T Stadium, the site of Friday night's bout.

Police said Jones was involved in a physical altercation in the hotel's bar area shortly after 1 a.m. Hotel security personnel notified an off-duty police officer about the altercation.

Once the officer arrived at the bar area, authorities said, Jones and others involved in the incident were separated.

However, Jones "continued approaching and yelling at the others involved," investigators said. At one point, the responding officer stepped in between the parties and informed Jones he would be taken into custody if he attempted to continue to engage in the fight.

At some point later, Jones was involved in another fight at the same hotel. The officer and hotel security staff intervened in an attempt to break up the altercation. During that time, police said, Jones "hit the officer on her arm."

A female officer then informed Jones he would be arrested. But Jones was able to temporarily evade being placed in handcuffs and even began walking away before the officer's backup arrived.

The responding officers placed Jones under arrest.

