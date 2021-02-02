Former NFL running back arrested after alleged altercation at Pizza Hut in Miami

Mark Walton, a former NFL running back, was arrested after he allegedly got into an altercation at a Pizza Hut in Miami on Sunday night. He was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he tried breaking a glass window and then getting into a fight with a family member who tried to hold him back.

Walton, 23, attempted to break the glass window at the Pizza Hut at 11 p.m. on Sunday. Walton told cops that he was "disrespected over the phone by one of the employees." That’s when he decided to go to the restaurant in person to confront the workers, according to TMZ Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to a witness at the Pizza Hut, Walton arrived at the restaurant and he immediately flipped out after realizing his order was canceled, per TMZ Sports. That’s when he "started banging on the windows trying to pull on the door to gain entry to the business to confront one of the employees."

EX-WASHINGTON COACH RIPS DAN SNYDER OVER DRAFT PROCESS: WOULD 'COME IN OFF HIS YACHT AND MAKE THE PICK'

Walton’s cousin tried physically remove him from the area, but the former University of Miami star fought back and attacked him instead, TMZ Sports reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Walton started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he was released after an arrest a year later. He eventually signed with the Miami Dolphins but was once again released after another arrest.

Walton was suspended by the NFL in the past for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He didn’t play during 2020, and he will remain a free agent heading into the offseason.