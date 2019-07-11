Former NFL player Albert Haynesworth in 'dire need' of kidney transplant, asks fans for help

Former NFL player Albert Haynesworth took to Instagram Wednesday to inform his followers that doctors told him he’s in “dire need” of a kidney transplant and asked for help to find a donor.

Haynesworth, who’s been battling kidney disease for a few years, said his kidney failed on Sunday. “It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow,” he wrote alongside a picture of him in laying a hospital bed, breathing through a respirator.

“First with the brain aneurysm 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me,” the former defensive tackle said.

He asked those interested to call the Vanderbilt Transplant Center in Nashville at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. “GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message,” he said, wrapping up the post.

Haynesworth played with four organizations for over 10 years in the NFL. He played with the Tennessee Titans for seven years. He retired in 2011 with 30.5 sacks, 347 tackles and 65 QB hits, NFL.com reported. He played in two Pro Bowls and was named to two first-team All-Pro teams during his career.