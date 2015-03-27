Former NFL linebacker Junior Seau found dead of apparent suicide

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Junior Seau was found dead from an apparent suicide at his home in Southern California on Wednesday, police said.

Oceanside police said they had no further immediate details. Celebrity news website TMZ cited unnamed law enforcement sources as saying Seau, 43, a 12-time Pro Bowl player, appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

Oceanside, where Seau lived, is located just north of San Diego.

"Everyone at the San Diego Chargers is in complete shock and disbelief right now," the team said in a statement. "We ask everyone to stop what they're doing and send their prayers to Junior and his family."

Seau was a 12-time Pro Bowl player who played most of his 20-season career with the Chargers but also spent time with the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.

Seau drove his car off a coastal cliff in California in 2010, hours after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, police said at the time.

(Reporting by Marty Graham and Alex Dobuzinskis; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)