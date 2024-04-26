Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Former New York Giants tackle Korey Cunningham dead at 28

Cunningham played for the Patriots and Cardinals

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
The New York Giants announced the passing of former offensive tackle Korey Cunningham on Friday after he was reportedly found dead at his home in New Jersey. He was just 28. 

The team released a statement remembering Cunningham as a "vital part" of the locker room. 

Korey Cunningham in action

Korey Cunningham, #70 of the New York Giants, in action against the Carolina Panthers during a pre-season football game at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham. He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates." 

Cunningham’s death was first reported by RLS Media. According to the report, emergency services responded to a residence in Clifton, New Jersey, at around 3:30 p.m. in response to reports of an unconscious man. 

The cause of death was not known.

Korey Cunningham celebrates

Evan Engram, #88, and Korey Cunningham, #79 of the New York Giants, celebrate a touchdown in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NFL DRAFT PROSPECT AJ SIMON DEAD AT 25

A star left tackle at Cincinnati, Cunningham was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. 

After his rookie season where he started in six games, Cunningham was traded to the New England Patriots, where he played for two seasons before signing with the Giants in 2021. 

Korey Cunningham on the sidelines

New York Giants offensive tackle Korey Cunningham (79) looks on during the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 26, 2021, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.  (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He did not play last season but appeared in 31 NFL games throughout his career. 

