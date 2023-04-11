Former Nebraska football player, 32, dead in single-vehicle crash: 'Mourning the loss of one of our own'

Former Nebraska offensive lineman Cole Pensick died over the weekend after being involved in a single-vehicle accident, the university confirmed Sunday. He was 32.

Pensick, who played football at the University of Nebraska and became a key member of one of the Big Ten’s top rushing teams in 2013, died early Saturday morning after driving his pickup off the road just outside Columbus, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

"Mourning the loss of one of our own," Nebraska football said in a statement on social media.

"On behalf of the Nebraska Football program, our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & teammates of former Husker lineman, Cole Pensick, who passed away yesterday at the age of 32."

According to police, Pensick was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado when he "failed to stop at the stop sign" at an intersection.

The vehicle left the roadway and "came to rest in some trees."

Officers were called at around 6:40 a.m., but Pensick was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Several members of the Nebraska football program took to social media following news of Pensick’s passing.

Police said Pensick was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and the incident is still under investigation.

Pensick played in 36 games for Nebraska, including 12 starts his senior year, when he received the Cletus Fischer Native Son Award.

He earned Academic All-Big Ten honors and was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection.



