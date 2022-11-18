Former N.C. State football player arrested after threatening tweet, allegedly stalking head coach

A former North Carolina State football player was arrested earlier this week in Raleigh after he allegedly sent a threatening tweet toward head coach Dave Doeren.

Joseph Boletepeli, a defensive lineman for the Wolfpack in 2018 and 2019, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats to the head coach.

He also was charged with resisting arrest after he allegedly pulled away from officers who were trying to place him in handcuffs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The tweet allegedly said, "Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest."

According to WRAL, investigators said Boletepeli went to Doeren's workplace several times and had previously sent threats to the head coach via text message and social media.

The tweet was sent just a day after three University of Virginia players were killed by a former teammate. The shooting, along with the tweet, were enough for police to get involved.

COMMANDERS TO HONOR VIRGINIA FOOTBALL PLAYERS KILLED THIS WEEK

He was released on $25,000 bond and was ordered to stay clear of the head coach and the school's campus.

"The defendant knew or should have known that the harassment ... would cause a reasonable person to suffer substantial emotional distress by placing that person in fear of death, bodily injury, continued harassment, fear for the person's safety or the safety of the person's immediate family (and) close personal associates," Boletepeli's arrest warrant said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

N.C. State also increased security at its football complex this week.

Boletepeli played six games over his two seasons with the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack will travel to Lousiville to face the Cardinals Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET