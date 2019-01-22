Former NBA star says Duke could be the Cavaliers

Paul Pierce, the former Boston Celtics star, said on Monday that the Duke Blue Devils could defeat the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, and said the school's three freshmen stars would start for the team today.

He said if the Cavaliers don’t have power forward Kevin Love, who is reportedly rumored to be potentially traded, "Duke can beat them right now."

College basketball player suffers gruesome leg injury on drive to basket

"Duke’s top three players are already better than three players right now on the Cavs," he said.

Duke’s top stars include Zion Williamson, Cameron Reddish and R.J. Barrett, who are all likely to be in the next NBA draft.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pierce said that Duke cannot defeat Kansas, but said the 15-2 Blue Devils could beat up on the 9-39 Cavaliers.

News 5 Cleveland theorized that Pierce is still bitter from when the Celtics lost to the Cavaliers on the night his jersey was retired.