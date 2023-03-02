Expand / Collapse search
Former NBA champion rips soccer league for offering non-binary, gender-fluid options on children's signups

Bogut was signing 6-year-old son up for league

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Andrew Bogut, the first overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft, attacked Football Australia for offering gender options beyond "male and female" while trying to sign up his 6-year-old son for its youth league.

The former Golden State Warrior took a screenshot of the signup sheet while signing his son up for the league. The sheet's gender menu offered four options: male, female, non-binary/gender fluid and "gender identity not sufficiently represented."

Andrew Bogut #12 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 18, 2015 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Andrew Bogut #12 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 18, 2015 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bogut was not thrilled with the excess options.

"Signing our 6 YEAR OLD!, Once again, 6 YEAR OLD! up for soccer. Cmon [Football Australia]," Bogut tweeted on Monday.

When put to the test by an ABC News host who said it was a "standard form" and parents shouldn't "freak out at having to check a box," Bogut asked the host "how many genders" there were.

"Give me a #," the 2015 NBA champ responded.

Two days later, Bogut responded to a video of a raunchy drag event in which multiple children were present.

"'But its just a drop down box,'" Bogut quote-tweeted in a mocking manner.

Despite Bogut's anger, though, Football Australia defended putting the four options.

Andrew Bogut #12 of the Golden State Warriors drives against the Houston Rockets in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs on May 21, 2015 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Andrew Bogut #12 of the Golden State Warriors drives against the Houston Rockets in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs on May 21, 2015 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Football Australia is proud that our game is the most diverse and inclusive sport in Australia, where our sport and communities offer a safe and welcoming environment for all participants irrespective of age, race, gender, sexual orientation, cultural background, or ability," a spokesperson said in a statement via the New York Post. "Football Australia’s registration platform reflects our game’s diversity and inclusiveness, where it asks a series of set questions, with a drop-down feature, where participants can select options that best align with the way in which they identify."

Andrew Bogut #12 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a free throw in the second half against the Houston Rockets during game two of the Western Conference Finals of the 2015 NBA PLayoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 21, 2015 in Oakland, California.

Andrew Bogut #12 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a free throw in the second half against the Houston Rockets during game two of the Western Conference Finals of the 2015 NBA PLayoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 21, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In 2020, Football Australia was one of 13 National Sporting Organizations that pledged to develop trans and gender-diverse inclusion frameworks for their leagues. The organization is among the founding members of the Pride in Sport program, the country’s first and only sporting inclusion program, specifically designed to support sporting organizations toward greater inclusion of the LGBTQ community.

Bogut played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers from 2005 to 2019.

News.com.au contributed to this report.