Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Former Missouri coach Quin Snyder joins new Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer's staff

By | Associated Press

ATLANTA – Quin Snyder, a former assistant coach with the Lakers and 76ers and former coach at Missouri, has been hired to join new Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer's staff as an assistant.

Snyder returns to the NBA with the Hawks after spending last season as an assistant with CSKA Moscow.

From 2007-10, Snyder had a 94-56 record as coach of the Austin Toros of the NBA Development League and was the 2008-09 D-League coach of the year.

Snyder was 128-96 with four NCAA tournament appearances in seven seasons at Missouri. He also is a former assistant at Duke, where he played from 1985-89.

Budenholzer was named the Hawks' coach on May 29. He is continuing as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs through the NBA Finals.