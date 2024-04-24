Expand / Collapse search
Former minor league umpire suing MLB; says he was fired for being bisexual, harassed by female colleague

Brandon Cooper says MLB has a 'gender and racial diversity issue'

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Brandon Cooper, a former minor league umpire, is suing Major League Baseball, claiming a female colleague both sexually harassed him and used homophobic slurs toward him.

Cooper also says that he was discriminated against, and eventually fired, because he is bisexual, while also saying that MLB has a "gender and racial diversity issue."

The suit says that Gina Quartararo, who currently umpires in the Florida State League, made crude remarks toward Cooper after finding out about his sexual orientation.

MLB logo

A general view of the MLB logo on the on deck circle during the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 18, 2023 in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cooper also said he told Billy Bean, MLB’s senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, that Quartararo's harassment was also physical.

When Cooper notified Dusty Dellinger, senior manager of umpire administration, of the misconduct, he was told he had to go to sensitivity training and was accused of violating the minor league anti-discrimination and harassment policy, the suit says.

Cooper said he was skipped for the playoffs and fired in October, and he claimed he was the only one let go from among 26 umpires in the group that was hired.

The lawsuit says that Cooper was told that the league had to include at least two women among 10 new hires, and women and minority candidates had to be hired first.

Umpire picks up ball

A general view of an umpires hand picking up a ball during the second inning between the Baltimore Orioles and the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"Historically the MLB has had a homogenous roster of umpires working in both the minor and major leagues," the suit claimed. "Specifically, to date there has never been a woman who has worked in a (regular) season game played in the majors, and most umpires are still Caucasian men. To try to fix its gender and racial diversity issue, defendants have implemented an illegal diversity quota requiring that women be promoted regardless of merit."

Bucket of MLB baseballs

A detail shot of the MLB logo on batting practice balls before the game against the Peoria Javelinas and the Mesa Solar Sox at Sloan Park on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. (Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"This lawsuit should serve as a wake-up call to Major League Baseball and the sports industry at large, reminding them that inclusion and respect are not optional, but fundamental principles that must be upheld without compromise," said Bennitta Joseph, senior partner at Joseph & Norinsberg, via Outsports. "Mr. Cooper’s courageous stand against discrimination will pave the way for a more equitable and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ individuals in professional sports."

MLB declined to comment to the AP, citing pending litigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

