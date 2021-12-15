Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo claims Urban Meyer kicked him during August practice

Another day, another Urban Meyer story is dominating the headlines.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo spoke to the Tampa Bay Times about an incident that occurred back in August during practice prior to the team’s final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Lambo claims that Meyer kicked him during warmups.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back," Lambo told the newspaper. "Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, dips---, make your f---ing kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg."

"It certainly wasn’t as hard as he could’ve done it, but it certainly wasn’t a love tap," Lambo continued. "Truthfully, I’d register it as a five (out of 10). Which in the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t strike an employee. And for a second, I couldn’t believe it actually happened. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, ‘Don’t you ever f---ing kick me again!’ And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f--- I want.’"

Lambo also said that Meyer doesn’t call special teams players by name.

"It was 'Kicker, punter, long snapper.' Or s---bag, dips---, or whatever the hell it was," Lambo said.

LAWRENCE ON JAGUARS DRAMA: YOU CAN'T ALWAYS BE IN HEADLINES

Lambo added that other players witnessed it as well.

After Meyer allegedly kicked Lambo, the head coach apparently approached him the next day.

"He sees me, and I'm by myself, and he kind of cornered me and comes up to me and says, 'Are you going to put a smile on that face?’" Lambo said. "I said, ‘I'll smile if you'll stop kicking me.’"

"(Meyer's) response was, ‘OK, you don't like me doing this, OK. If you don't like me doing that, fine. But if you ever speak to me like that again, you'll be out of here. You're the first player I've ever let speak to me that way in my career, and if you do it again, you're gone.’"

Meyer responded to all of Lambo’s claims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Josh's characterization of me and this incident is completely inaccurate, and there are eyewitnesses to refute his account," Meyer said. "(General manager) Trent (Baalke) and I met with him on multiple occasions to encourage his performance, and this was never brought up."

Lambo was released by the Jaguars in October. He was 5 for 7 on extra-point attempts and 0 for 3 on field-goal attempts. He later spent a week with the Pittsburgh Steelers squad in November, but he never made the active roster.

The Jaguars have a 2-11 record and are last in the AFC South.