Former Jackrabbits point guard Wolters returning to South Dakota as pro for NBA preseason game

Nate Wolters isn't used to not starting basketball games. He commonly played all 40 minutes when he was at South Dakota State.

The Milwaukee Bucks rookie point guard returns to South Dakota as a pro Thursday for a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wolters has to battle for playing time behind Brandon Knight and Luke Ridnour, but he says he's embracing his new off-the-bench role for now.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Wolters says he's ready to work hard and bring energy off the bench to contribute when given the chance.

Scott Nagy, Wolters' coach at South Dakota State, says he thinks his former star player will do just fine at the next level.