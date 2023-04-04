Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Hoosiers
Published

Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight, 82, released from hospital following illness

An email from the university reportedly described Knight’s illness as 'acute'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight has been released from the hospital after being admitted over the weekend with an undisclosed illness, his family said Monday. 

Pat Knight, who took over for his father at Texas Tech when he announced his retirement in 2008, released a statement confirming that the former Hoosiers head coach was "resting at home" after being hospitalized. 

Head coach Bobby Knight of the Indiana Hoosiers argues a call during an NCAA Tournament game against the Oklahoma Sooners on March 12, 1998.

Head coach Bobby Knight of the Indiana Hoosiers argues a call during an NCAA Tournament game against the Oklahoma Sooners on March 12, 1998. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

"As many have heard, my dad was hospitalized over the weekend with an illness and has since been released from the hospital," Pat Knight said in a statement.  "We ask for your privacy as he is cared for and resting at home in good hands." 

"Coach always taught us, and those that played for him, the importance of fighting through adversity and he and our family thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown and given during this time," he continued. "We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers."

Bobby Knight talks with his Hoosiers players during the NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners on March 12, 1998, in Washington, D.C.

Bobby Knight talks with his Hoosiers players during the NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners on March 12, 1998, in Washington, D.C. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

News of the Hall of Fame coach’s condition broke on Friday when an email from Indiana revealed that Knight was hospitalized that evening with what was described as an "acute illness," according to WDRB.  

"Please join us in sending prayers to coach Knight and his family," the letter addressed to men’s basketball alumni read. "Coach Knight was admitted to the hospital Friday evening and is currently recovering from an acute illness. The family's hope is to have him back home soon."

Former Hoosiers head coach Bob Knight on the court during halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Assembly Hall on Feb. 8, 2020, in Bloomington, Indiana.

Former Hoosiers head coach Bob Knight on the court during halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Assembly Hall on Feb. 8, 2020, in Bloomington, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Knight, 82 won three national championships, 11 Big Ten titles and 662 games at Indiana before being fired in September 2000 following an incident with a student. He moved on to Texas Tech the following year, where he stayed until 2008. 

He ended his legendary career with 902 wins, an NCAA Division 1 record at the time. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
 

