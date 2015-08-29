Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 21, 2015

Former, current NHLers react to Al Arbour's passing

By | FoxSports
UNIONDALE, NY - MARCH 02: Al Arbour (r) and Bryan Trottier of 'The 'Core of the Four' New York Islanders Stanley Cup championships take part in a ceremony prior to the Islanders game against the Florida Panthers on March 2, 2008 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

The sports world was quick to make itself heard after news broke that Hall of Fame coach Al Arbour died on Friday morning after a long illness. He was 82.

Arbour guided the New York Islanders to four consecutive Stanley Cups from 1980-83 during his first run with the club, which spanned from 1973-86. He complied a 740-537-223 record while coaching in 1,500 games with the club, with his wins and games coached totals trailing only Scotty Bowman (782, 1,607).

Here's a sampling of social media tributes in honor of Arbour:

