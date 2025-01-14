Former Cowboys star Jason Witten floated as potential head coach replacement following Mike McCarthy's exit

The Dallas Cowboys' search for the franchise's next head coach is underway.

On Monday, longtime Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed that the organization and coach Mike McCarthy mutually agreed to part ways. "Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction. I thank Mike and wish him, his wife Jessica and their family the best. They have been a wonderful part of our community here," Jones said in the statement obtained by ESPN.

After news of McCarthy's departure surfaced, speculation about his possible replacement ensued. During pregame coverage of Monday's wild-card round game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings, ESPN reported that a former Cowboys star tight end was under consideration for the head coaching position.

"They can and will conduct a search here to try and find the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys," Adam Schefter said during ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" broadcast.

"Obviously it’s new, it’s just beginning. We’ll see what that brings them. A lot of names floating around out there. I think at some point in time they could have some level in the Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Potentially even Jason Witten, an all-time franchise great. But this is very early on. Very preliminary. And we’ll see ultimately where Jerry Jones goes with his search. But the Cowboys are in the market for a new head coach."

Witten was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He spent all but one of his NFL seasons with the franchise. Witten initially retired after the 2017 season, and spent some time in the ESPN broadcast booth. But he ultimately returned to the Cowboys in 2019.

He remains the franchise's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. Witten last appeared in an NFL game with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

Since parting ways with McCarthy, another former Cowboys star player has also been linked to the coaching vacancy – Deion Sanders.

Sanders, who won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys during his five-year stint with the franchise, is currently the head football coach at Colorado.

If Sanders does ultimately land in the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex, his arrival would fall in line with one of Jones' recent coaching hires. Jason Garrett was the Cowboys' head coach from 2010-19. He was primarily Troy Aikman's backup quarterback from 1993-99.

The Cowboys are looking to reset after finishing this past regular season with a 7-10 record. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott missed the final nine games due to a hamstring injury.

