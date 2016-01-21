Former champion Esparza medically cleared, training & hoping for spring return

Former strawweight champion Carla Esparza has not fought since losing her title last March to Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 185 because of injuries. The fighter had shoulder surgery in June.

According to a UFC Tonight report, citing her manager Brian Butler, the 28-year-old was cleared by doctors a week ago to resume training. The Team Oyama star is already back to sparring and wrestling, according to Butler.

Before her loss in March, Esparza had strung together five consecutive official wins, not including her victories on her season of "The Ultimate Fighter". If all goes well, the fighter hopes to return to competition by April or May, though Esparza isn't calling anyone out in particular.