Last Update March 25, 2016

Former champion Esparza medically cleared, training & hoping for spring return

By Elias Cepeda | FoxSports
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 12: Carla Esparza celebrates her submission victory over Rose Namajunas in their strawweight championship fight during The Ultimate Fighter Finale event inside the Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort on December 12, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former strawweight champion Carla Esparza has not fought since losing her title last March to Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 185 because of injuries. The fighter had shoulder surgery in June.

According to a UFC Tonight report, citing her manager Brian Butler, the 28-year-old was cleared by doctors a week ago to resume training. The Team Oyama star is already back to sparring and wrestling, according to Butler.

Before her loss in March, Esparza had strung together five consecutive official wins, not including her victories on her season of "The Ultimate Fighter". If all goes well, the fighter hopes to return to competition by April or May, though Esparza isn't calling anyone out in particular.