Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Antwan Odom was reportedly shot in the upper right thigh early Monday morning.

According to the Birmingham News, Odom was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury after being shot at a home in Irvington, Alabama.

Odom was released by the Bengals in July. He has compiled 131 tackles and 23 1/2 sacks over the course of his career with Tennessee and Cincinnati.