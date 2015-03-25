Former Bears and Cowboys WR Hurd pleads guilty to drug charges

Former Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Sam Hurd reportedly pleaded guilty in federal court to trying to buy cocaine and marijuana in an attempt to setup a drug-distribution network on Thursday.

Hurd, 27, faces a minimum 10-year sentence for conspiracy to possess cocaine and marijuana with an intent to distribute, according to the Dallas Morning News. He was originally arrested in December 2011 in Chicago, while a member of the Bears, after allegedly accepting a kilogram of cocaine from an undercover police officer.

Hurd's guilty plea says the former NFL wide receiver "did knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully" conspire to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and 5 kilograms of cocaine between July 2011 and June 6, 2012.

Additionally, Hurd's cousin admitted in federal court last year that he helped the former NFL player establish a cocaine-distribution network. Prosecutors have said the plot began when Hurd played for the Cowboys and continued after he began playing for the Bears.