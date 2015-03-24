Former Barcelona player Luis Enrique signs 2-year deal to become coach

Former Barcelona player Luis Enrique has signed a two-year contract to become the team's coach.

Enrique signed the deal with club president Josep Bartomeu a day after it was announced by the club, which was two days after coach Gerardo Martino stepped down when Barcelona finished its first season without a major trophy in six years.

The 44-year-old Enrique won two league titles as a player for Barcelona from 1996-2004 and coached its "B'' team from 2008-11.

Enrique also coached at Roma and led Celta Vigo to a respectable ninth-place finish this season after installing an attractive passing attack on the Barcelona model.