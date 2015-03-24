Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 19, 2015

Former Barcelona player Luis Enrique signs 2-year deal to become coach

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 19, 2012, file photo, AS Roma coach Luis Enrique, of Spain, waits for the start of a Series A soccer match between AS Roma and Parma, at Rome's Olympic stadium. Barcelona has hired Luis Enrique as its new coach, succeeding Gerardo Martino who stepped down on Saturday after the club failed to defend its Spanish league title. Barcelona said on its website Monday, May 19, 2014, that Enrique has agreed to a two-year deal. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca, File)

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 19, 2012, file photo, AS Roma coach Luis Enrique, of Spain, waits for the start of a Series A soccer match between AS Roma and Parma, at Rome's Olympic stadium. Barcelona has hired Luis Enrique as its new coach, succeeding Gerardo Martino who stepped down on Saturday after the club failed to defend its Spanish league title. Barcelona said on its website Monday, May 19, 2014, that Enrique has agreed to a two-year deal. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca, File) (The Associated Press)

BARCELONA, Spain – Former Barcelona player Luis Enrique has signed a two-year contract to become the team's coach.

Enrique signed the deal with club president Josep Bartomeu a day after it was announced by the club, which was two days after coach Gerardo Martino stepped down when Barcelona finished its first season without a major trophy in six years.

The 44-year-old Enrique won two league titles as a player for Barcelona from 1996-2004 and coached its "B'' team from 2008-11.

Enrique also coached at Roma and led Celta Vigo to a respectable ninth-place finish this season after installing an attractive passing attack on the Barcelona model.