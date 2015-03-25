Former Auburn RB Michael Dyer say is transferring to Louisville; will be eligible this season

Former Auburn running back Michael Dyer says he will transfer to Louisville and play for the Cardinals this season.

Dyer says in a statement released through Arkansas Baptist College, where he attended last year, that "Louisville is the best place to play the second half of my collegiate career."

Louisville cannot confirm Dyer's decision or comment on the 2011 BCS championship game MVP until he has officially enrolled. He has not played since 2011 and will be eligible immediately.

Dyer ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons at Auburn, but left the school after the 2011 season and transferred to Arkansas State.

He never played for Arkansas State after getting suspended after a run-in with the law, though he was never charged with a crime.