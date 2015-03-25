Former Arkansas coach John L. Smith takes over at Fort Lewis College in Colo.

John L. Smith will take over at tiny Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., after being let go as Arkansas' football coach.

Smith will start his new head coaching assignment on March 1, the school announced Wednesday. He inherits a Skyhawks team that went 0-10 last season.

Now, instead of coaching against Southeastern Conference squads like national champion Alabama, Smith will face teams in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference such as nearby Adams State.

The former Michigan State and Louisville coach was hired away from Weber State last April to step in for ousted Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino, just weeks after a scandal that erupted following Petrino's motorcycle accident that involved his mistress.

The Razorbacks struggled to a 4-8 record and the John L. Smith era came to a close.