Former Angels pitcher Jered Weaver announces retirement from baseball

Former Angels pitcher Jered Weaver is stepping away from the game.

The current San Diego Padres righty announced his retirement Wednesday via a statement shared by the team:

Drafted by the Angels No. 12 overall in the 2004 draft, Weaver spent 11 seasons with the Halos. As an Angels, Weaver won 150 games, second on the Angels all-time list, and was top three in Cy Young voting in two seasons.

Weaver also threw a no-hitter for the Angels in 2012.