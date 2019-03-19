Former All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas looks radically different from NFL days

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas was seen in a social media picture over the weekend sporting a slimmer figure and shared the secret to his incredible weight loss.

Thomas, a future Hall of Fame left tackle who, at the height of his 11-year career with the Browns, weighed more than 300 pounds, posted a picture of him and former teammate Andrew Hawkins on Twitter looking fit.

Hawkins also posted a side-by-side picture of Thomas during his playing days with the Browns and what he looked like over the weekend. The transformation was remarkable.

The six-time All-Pro tackle on Sunday shared his secret to his dramatic weight loss since stepping away from the game after the 2017 season.

“Facts: I think the first 25 fell off in a month, than I had to kick my butt to keep going. Swimming is the best from a cardio standpoint, and #keto w/ intermittent fasting is gold. I can eat 1500-2000 cals/day and feel full,” Thomas wrote.

He also told NFL.com the biggest thing for him to do when he retired was to shed the pounds.