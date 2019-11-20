Expand / Collapse search
Thanksgiving
For Thanksgiving, Carolina Panthers' Brian Burns gives turkeys to firefighters

Frank Miles
The rookie linebacker donated up to $2,500 worth of Thanksgiving supplies to Charlotte’s bravest

Carolina Panthers  rookie outside linebacker Brian Burns is giving back with Academy Sports + Outdoors for the holiday season.

WCNC reported the former   Florida State  defensive end and the American sporting goods discount store chain together donated $2,500 for Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday for all 42 Charlotte Fire Department stations.

WTXL reported they delivered turkey fryers, oil, seasonings, and grocery gift cards so that each fire station can use the gifts to host their own Thanksgiving dinners at the firehouses.

Now the firefighters on duty won’t miss home too much this Thanksgiving!

