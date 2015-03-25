Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

For Jordan Lynch, big prize still out there in Heisman after NIU fails to crash BCS

By | Associated Press
  • Heisman Lynch Football
    Image 1 of 2

    FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013 file photo, Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch (6) looks to pass against Akron during the first half of an NCAA college football game in DeKalb, Ill. Lynch was one of six Heisman Trophy finalists invited Monday to the ceremony along with overwhelming favorite Jameis Winston of Florida State and last year’s winner Johnny Manziel of Texas A&amp;M. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes, File) (The Associated Press)

  • 047ad253-Heisman Lynch Football
    Image 2 of 2

    FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2013 file photo, Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch (6) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ball State in DeKalb, Ill. Lynch was one of six Heisman Trophy finalists invited Monday to the ceremony along with overwhelming favorite Jameis Winston of Florida State and last year’s winner Johnny Manziel of Texas A&amp;M. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes, File) (The Associated Press)

DEKALB, Ill. – For Jordan Lynch, one big prize is still out there.

Northern Illinois' star quarterback will find out Saturday in New York if he's the Heisman Trophy winner.

Lynch was one of six finalists invited Monday to the ceremony along with overwhelming favorite Jameis Winston of Florida State and last year's winner Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M.

Lynch led No. 24 Northern Illinois (12-1) to within a victory of a second straight BCS berth after making the Orange Bowl last season.

That possibility got doused with a 20-point loss to Bowling Green in the Mid-American Conference championship game, but the big prize still is out there for a senior who set the major college rushing record for yards rushing by a quarterback.