For Jordan Lynch, big prize still out there in Heisman after NIU fails to crash BCS

For Jordan Lynch, one big prize is still out there.

Northern Illinois' star quarterback will find out Saturday in New York if he's the Heisman Trophy winner.

Lynch was one of six finalists invited Monday to the ceremony along with overwhelming favorite Jameis Winston of Florida State and last year's winner Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M.

Lynch led No. 24 Northern Illinois (12-1) to within a victory of a second straight BCS berth after making the Orange Bowl last season.

That possibility got doused with a 20-point loss to Bowling Green in the Mid-American Conference championship game, but the big prize still is out there for a senior who set the major college rushing record for yards rushing by a quarterback.