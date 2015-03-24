Foot surgery to shelve Butler's Austin Etherington on sideline for 3 to 4 months

Butler guard Austin Etherington is expected to miss three to four months after having surgery on his right foot.

School officials said Friday that the former Indiana player was injured during a summer workout.

Etherington was expected to be a key contributor after graduating from Indiana in the spring. He played in 30 games with the Hoosiers last season and averaged 2.0 points and 1.6 rebounds. Etherington missed most of the 2012-13 season with a knee injury and has two years of eligibility remaining. As a prep player, the 6-foot-6 forward earned first-team all-state honors and played on the Indiana All-Star team at Hamilton Heights.

Coach Brandon Miller called it a "tough blow" and said the Bulldogs are "excited" about the contributions Etherington is expected to make.