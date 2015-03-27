Flyers take fight-filled Game 3, push Pens to the brink

In between the seemingly endless scrums, a hockey game was played at the Wells Fargo Center. And the Philadelphia Flyers won it in decisive fashion.

Danny Briere, Maxime Talbot and rookie Matt Read had two goals apiece as the Flyers posted an 8-4 win to grab a commanding 3-0 series lead over the heavily favored Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

The Flyers have won the first three games of a series for the first time since a 2000 quarterfinal against Buffalo and will look to complete the sweep Wednesday in Philly.

Only three teams have rallied to win a series from such a deficit: The 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, the 1975 New York Islanders and the 2010 Flyers.