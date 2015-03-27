Flyers reeling as they head into playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Flyers lost their grip on the No. 1 seed in the East. But they hope time hasn't run out on them to find a winning formula before the playoffs.

Philadelphia fell hard down the stretch and takes a four-game losing streak into Friday night's game at Buffalo. The skid allowed Washington to grab the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Washington has won four straight games and can drop out of first only if it loses in regulation to Florida on Saturday and if the Flyers win their final two games.

Coach Peter Laviolette isn't happy, but refuses to make excuses for the lackluster play. General manager Paul Holmgren addressed the team this week in a closed-door meeting.

The Flyers ended last season losers of eight of 12, but turned the corner in the playoffs and reached the Stanley Cup finals.