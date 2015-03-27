Flyers rally from 3-0 down to beat Penguins in overtime

After going 3-0 down to the Penguins in the first period, Danny Briere started Philadelphia's comeback with a goal in the second and another midway through the third before Brayden Schenn tied the score at 3-3 to force overtime.

Jakub Voracek then scored the game-winning goal early in the extra period to give the Flyers the road victory in the opener of their best-of-seven series.

Familiarity has bred contempt between the Penguins and Flyers, who played each other three times in the final three weeks of the regular season, including an April 1 encounter studded with fights.

The home team came out strongly on Wednesday and took a 3-0 lead on goals from Sidney Crosby, Tyler Kennedy and Pascal Dupuis.

Briere, playing in his first game since taking a big hit against the Penguins that sparked the April 1 fights, got the visitors within striking distance then drew a penalty to put the Flyers on the power play.

Schenn took full advantage of the extra man to score the Flyers' third and send the game into overtime.

