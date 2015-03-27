Flyers' Carter sits out Game 5

Philadelphia right winger Jeff Carter missed Game 5 of the Flyers' playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night because of a knee injury.

Carter left Game 4 after hurting his right knee following a collision in front of the Buffalo net with 2:20 left in the first period. Carter led the Flyers with 36 goals and had 66 points this season.

The Flyers also played again without defenseman Chris Pronger. He has been sidelined since having hand surgery in March.