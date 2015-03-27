Flyers back on track with win over Leafs

The Philadelphia Flyers snapped a three-game losing skid by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday.

The Leafs, seventh in the Eastern Conference, lost their second consecutive game and failed to gain ground on fourth-placed Flyers.

Philadelphia's Scott Hartnell scored the only goal of the first period, batting the puck out of the air past Maple Leafs goalie James Reimer to stake the Flyers to a 1-0 lead.

Toronto's Tyler Bozak leveled the score less than a minute into the second period to spark a scoring frenzy as the teams combined for five more goals in the period.

Philadelphia's Max Talbot and Toronto's Joffrey Lupul exchanged goals before the Flyers opened up a two-goal lead with strikes from Claude Giroux and Brayden Schenn.

Bozak scored his second of the game to reduce the deficit to 4-3 late in the period but Toronto were unable to find the equalizer.

(Reporting by Mike Mouat in Windsor, Ontario)